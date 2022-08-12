Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.34

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.34 and traded as low as C$30.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$30.55, with a volume of 8,350 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCG.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.