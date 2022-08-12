GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 221 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $291.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

