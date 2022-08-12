GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 390 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $177.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

