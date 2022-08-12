GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 612 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

EMR stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

