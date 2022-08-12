GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 434.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

