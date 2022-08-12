GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

