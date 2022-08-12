GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

