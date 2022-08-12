GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $27,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

