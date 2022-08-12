GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $315.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day moving average is $281.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.