GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $68,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 453,014 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 397,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

