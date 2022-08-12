GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

