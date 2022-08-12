GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

