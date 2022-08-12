GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 235 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

