GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

