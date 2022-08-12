GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,011,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.