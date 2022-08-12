GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $314.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.70. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

