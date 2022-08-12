GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $178.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

