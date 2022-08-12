GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

