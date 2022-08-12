HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $216.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

