Head-To-Head Review: Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Peers

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.75 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 4.16

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.05% 7.04% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 548 3332 3130 61 2.38

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of -1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.