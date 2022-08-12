Head-To-Head Review: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) versus LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LICT and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $129.14 million 3.04 $24.92 million $1,331.00 16.38 Vonage $1.41 billion 3.82 -$24.50 million ($0.17) -123.46

Profitability

LICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LICT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LICT and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 18.46% N/A N/A Vonage -2.87% 2.53% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LICT and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 1 11 1 0 2.00

Vonage has a consensus target price of $18.94, indicating a potential downside of 9.78%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than LICT.

Summary

Vonage beats LICT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30,687 voice lines; 5,832 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,522 miles of copper cable; and 816 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud-based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and boomerang and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone numbers, and Web-enabled voicemail. The company also offers procured high-speed broadband Internet services that allows calls over the Internet from a standard telephone through a Vonage-enabled devices, soft phone software, and mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey. As of July 21, 2022, Vonage Holdings Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

