Head-To-Head Survey: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Workhorse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 46.28 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $1.39 million 462.30 -$401.35 million ($2.18) -1.80

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Workhorse Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group N/A -178.31% -108.06%

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Workhorse Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

