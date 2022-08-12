HEICO Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

HEI opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. HEICO has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $164.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

