Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.60. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 11,025 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,725,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,507 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heliogen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the second quarter worth $60,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heliogen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heliogen by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Heliogen during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

