Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AGCO by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

