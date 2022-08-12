Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 100 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.89.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

