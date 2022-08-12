Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

EPD stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

