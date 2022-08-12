Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.