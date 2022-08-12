Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

GOLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

