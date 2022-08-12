Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

