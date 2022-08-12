Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

