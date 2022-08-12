Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

