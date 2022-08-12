Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 242,753 shares of company stock worth $1,464,211 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

