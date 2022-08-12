Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,136,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,767.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,882 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 200,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $42.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

