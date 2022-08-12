Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $158.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

