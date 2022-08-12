Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

WDC stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

