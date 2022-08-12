Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Separately, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
AVLV stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $55.51.
