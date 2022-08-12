Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVLV stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $55.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.