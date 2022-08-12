Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,094,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $25.72 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.