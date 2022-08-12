Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

ELAN stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

