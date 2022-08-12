Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 280 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

