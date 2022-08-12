Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $56.66 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

