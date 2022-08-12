Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

