Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,740,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 113,813 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

NEAR stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

