Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

