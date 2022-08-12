Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

