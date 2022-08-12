Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.90 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $721.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

