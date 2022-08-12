Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.02 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

