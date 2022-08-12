Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPUS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $88.39 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89.

