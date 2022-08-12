Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Argus decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $120.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

