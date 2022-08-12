HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 322,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.